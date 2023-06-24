AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Gina Clark Sells 27,542 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $188.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.35.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.