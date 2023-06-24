Analysts Set GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) PT at $236.50

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNNDY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Handelsbanken began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

