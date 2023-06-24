Analysts Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target at $54.22

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STM. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $46.48 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

Get Rating

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

