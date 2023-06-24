Analysts Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) PT at $354.14

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $354.14.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $365.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $370.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

