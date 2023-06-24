Analyzing Copa (NYSE:CPA) & John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF)

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) and John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Copa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Copa alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copa and John Menzies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $2.97 billion 1.47 $348.05 million $11.24 9.83 John Menzies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than John Menzies.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Copa and John Menzies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 0 6 1 3.14 John Menzies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Copa presently has a consensus target price of $123.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.47%. Given Copa’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than John Menzies.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and John Menzies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa 13.80% 32.04% 9.98% John Menzies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Copa beats John Menzies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

About John Menzies

(Get Rating)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; and ground services, including passenger check-in, customer relations, VIP meet and greet, executive lounges, ramp handling, baggage sorting, loading and tracing, de-icing services, cabin cleaning and presentation, asset maintenance, and aircraft washing services, as well as cargo forwarding services. The company was founded in 1833 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.