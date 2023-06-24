Analyzing Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) & First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Rating) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of 1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 372.7%. Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. First Republic Bank pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lloyds Banking Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Republic Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Lloyds Banking Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.01 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.04 Lloyds Banking Group $19.07 billion 1.81 $6.75 billion $0.40 5.25

Analyst Recommendations

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lloyds Banking Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Republic Bank and Lloyds Banking Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Lloyds Banking Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus target price of $57.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2,627.89%. Given Lloyds Banking Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lloyds Banking Group is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% Lloyds Banking Group 21.31% 11.52% 0.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats First Republic Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt financing services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and institutions. The Insurance, Pensions, and Investments segment offers insurance, investment, and pension management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

