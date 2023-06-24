Analyzing Nordex (NRDXF) and The Competition

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nordex to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nordex and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nordex N/A N/A 29.31 Nordex Competitors $4.46 billion $355.13 million 654.83

Nordex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nordex. Nordex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.4% of Nordex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nordex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordex N/A N/A N/A Nordex Competitors -18.33% -2.70% -0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nordex and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nordex Competitors 1019 3710 4909 63 2.41

Nordex currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.22%. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 79.24%. Given Nordex’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordex has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Nordex competitors beat Nordex on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. It also offers maintenance and remote monitoring services for wind farms, as well as repair and technical enhancement services for existing turbines. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

