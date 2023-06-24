Analyzing Organicell Regenerative Medicine (BPSR) & Its Competitors

Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Rating) is one of 441 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Organicell Regenerative Medicine to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organicell Regenerative Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors 920 2420 7504 86 2.62

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 131.09%. Given Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Organicell Regenerative Medicine has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

29.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors -1,063.57% -87.06% -28.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A -1.43 Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors $336.90 million $39.30 million -3.63

Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Organicell Regenerative Medicine. Organicell Regenerative Medicine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services. The company was founded by John Goodhew, Albert Mitrani and Maria Ines Mitrani on August 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

