Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $20.12 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.