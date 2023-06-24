Aragon (ANT) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Aragon (ANT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $178.83 million and $13.75 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $4.14 or 0.00013527 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

