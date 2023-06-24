Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE AROC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Archrock has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $229.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 157.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Archrock by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Archrock by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

