Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $45.16 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Ark has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000852 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $45.16 million and $2.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002115 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002780 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,829,586 coins and its circulating supply is 173,830,374 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

