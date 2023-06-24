Ark Trading Up 19.6% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Ark has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $45.49 million and $3.34 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002179 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002749 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,820,586 coins and its circulating supply is 173,821,374 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.