Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 11,436 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 11,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $262,227.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 790,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The business had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Asana

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Asana by 118.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

