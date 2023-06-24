AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
AstroNova Price Performance
AstroNova stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 million, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 37.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on AstroNova from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than AstroNova
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.