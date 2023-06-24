AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

AstroNova stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 million, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 66,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 32,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,869.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 100,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 37.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

