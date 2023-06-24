AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,458 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 97,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 786,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 51,558 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 299,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

