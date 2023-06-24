Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,489.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $466,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $442,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $416,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $406,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 3.7 %

AUR stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.64. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $22,423,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,387,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

