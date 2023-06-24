Avalanche Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $118.52 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.49 billion and $118.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.00 or 0.00042639 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,904,248 coins and its circulating supply is 345,184,798 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

