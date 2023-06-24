B. Riley Weighs in on EverQuote, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $211.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.20. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $74,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,970.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 158,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $74,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,970.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,624 shares of company stock worth $113,612 over the last ninety days. 38.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 380.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

