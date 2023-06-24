BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.35

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $12.20. BAE Systems shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 3,972 shares changing hands.

BAE Systems Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.