Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 2.0 %

BBAR opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

