Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 2.0 %
BBAR opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.14.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
