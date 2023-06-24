Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Trading Down 6%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Down 8.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Banco de Sabadell Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.0307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Banco de Sabadell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

