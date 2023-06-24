Bank of America Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $52.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.10.

AA stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

