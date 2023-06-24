Beacon Financial Group Buys 7,450 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

