Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Stock Down 2.0 %

BKNG stock opened at $2,623.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,644.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2,456.15. The stock has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

