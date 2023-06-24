Beacon Financial Group Has $234,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $234.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.98 and its 200 day moving average is $232.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

