Beacon Financial Group Has $436,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23,155.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMI opened at $232.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.