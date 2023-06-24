Beacon Financial Group Sells 2,686 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comerica were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 146,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

