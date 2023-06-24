Beacon Financial Group Sells 421 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 151,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $85.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.