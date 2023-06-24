Beacon Financial Group Sells 830 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,318,000 after buying an additional 90,188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,475,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $507,111,000 after buying an additional 37,686 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,230,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE IQV opened at $214.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.