Beacon Financial Group Takes $712,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 167,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $92.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

