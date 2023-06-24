Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE KO opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $264.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

