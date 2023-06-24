Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

