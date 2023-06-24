Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $232.34 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.08.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

