Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $234.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.98 and a 200 day moving average of $232.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

