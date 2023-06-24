Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,323 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.