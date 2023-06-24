Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Shares of NFLX opened at $424.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.53. The stock has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

