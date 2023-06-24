Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 763 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

