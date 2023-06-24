Bend DAO One Day Volume Reaches $271,267.44 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $44.41 million and $271,267.44 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

