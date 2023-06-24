BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
BVXV opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.47.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
