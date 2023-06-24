Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

