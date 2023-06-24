Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 340.6% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.22.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $347.00 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.61 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

