Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $16,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

GWW stock opened at $737.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $686.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $441.63 and a one year high of $748.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

