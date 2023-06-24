Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,629 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

