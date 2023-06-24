Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

