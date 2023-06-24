Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.04.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $256.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.08 and its 200-day moving average is $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

