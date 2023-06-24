Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,586,000 after buying an additional 1,811,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,621,000 after buying an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after buying an additional 2,138,837 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,202,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,623,000 after buying an additional 516,198 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,149,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

