Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $524.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

