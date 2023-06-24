Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $298.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.44 and a 200 day moving average of $280.26. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

