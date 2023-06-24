Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $141.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.68. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

